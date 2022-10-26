AMEC says its business is running normally. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

China chip tool firm AMEC says its business is ‘operating as normal’ after US restrictions that limit activities of American citizens

  • AMEC stated that its US executives did not have advance notice about the latest US restrictions after media reports on share sales
  • China chip firms Naura Technology and YMTC have stood down American workers after latest US restrictions, according to media reports

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 10:44pm, 26 Oct, 2022

