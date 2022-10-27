Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
American chip firm Marvell ‘eliminates’ job roles in China amid deepening tech rivalry

  • Multiple departments at Marvell in Shanghai and Chengdu will be cut or downsized, according to a report on the social media account of ICWise
  • Amid rising geopolitical tensions with the US and Beijing’s strict Covid-19 controls, the world’s No 2 economy is losing its appeal as an R&D base for global tech firms

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Oct, 2022

