Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
American chip firm Marvell ‘eliminates’ job roles in China amid deepening tech rivalry
- Multiple departments at Marvell in Shanghai and Chengdu will be cut or downsized, according to a report on the social media account of ICWise
- Amid rising geopolitical tensions with the US and Beijing’s strict Covid-19 controls, the world’s No 2 economy is losing its appeal as an R&D base for global tech firms
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters