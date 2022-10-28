US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One in New Castle, Delaware on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US-China tech war
China’s state-backed trade body hits out at Biden’s chip controls as Chinese tech firms face more curbs

  • The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade calls on global companies to work together to mitigate the impact of ‘America’s unilateral move’
  • A senior US official says while the US announced its chip export controls unilaterally, a multilateral agreement is expected soon

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 28 Oct, 2022

