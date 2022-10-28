Shenzhen’s quantum research institute sets up new unit aimed at achieving breakthroughs in chip technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen’s quantum research institute sets up special unit to seek breakthroughs in China’s semiconductor ‘choke points’
- Advances in key components will be a top priority for the centre, according to the institute’s announcement
- New unit will focus on IC design, radio frequency and microwave device development and other quantum computing technologies
