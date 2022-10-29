Washington’s push to curb progress in China’s semiconductor industry could be dire for many chip firms in the country. Illustration: Henry Wong
Tech war: China’s semiconductor ambitions face moment of reckoning as Washington launches all-out siege
- One analyst report went as far as to say many of China’s chip firms will be ‘destroyed, damaged, or circumscribed’ by the latest US export controls
- One immediate response may be to seek leniency from the US through compliance, particularly for the 31 companies added to the unverified list
