US citizens working for Chinese chip companies are caught in the middle of the US-China tech war after Washington’s latest restrictions. Photo: Getty Images
A Chinese chip company founded by a former Intel engineer is set to go public and test restrictions on US citizens
- Lontium Semiconductor’s American founder is seen as a champion of China’s chip industry, but an IPO raises questions about Washington’s curbs on ‘US persons’
- The latest sweeping US export restrictions have left the fate of many American executives at Chinese chip firms in limbo, with some leaving or dumping shares
US citizens working for Chinese chip companies are caught in the middle of the US-China tech war after Washington’s latest restrictions. Photo: Getty Images