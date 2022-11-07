A combination of fresh export controls from the US and a downturn in the chip industry are weighing on China’s integrated circuit imports and exports. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s chip imports see biggest drop in 2022 with accelerated decline in October amid US restrictions and weak demand
- China’s chip imports were down 13.2 per cent from January to October, accelerating from the decline in the first nine months
- China’s chip exports were also down as the country grapples with fresh US restrictions and the semiconductor industry faces a slump
