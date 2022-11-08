The 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits is touted to be the biggest semconductor industry event organised by the Chinese government. Image: Shutterstock
Tech war: China to host world forum on semiconductors in the shadow of Covid-19 controls, latest US hi-tech export restrictions
- China will host the 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits from November 16 to 18 in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province
- A communique on the ‘Hefei Initiative’ will be unveiled at the event, as part of calls to strengthen the stability of semiconductor supply chains
