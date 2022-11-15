The decline in semiconductor output in October echoed the contraction in China’s factory activity in the same month. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor output posts biggest ever monthly decline in October amid weak demand, fresh US tech export controls
- China’s chip output in October reached 22.5 billion units, down 26.7 per cent from a year ago and the largest single-month decrease on record
- That total was also lower than the 25.9 billion units produced in April, when Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted manufacturing in Shanghai and other cities
