The three-day 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits opened in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province, on November 16, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: major industry forum in eastern China’s Anhui province to highlight country’s role in global chip supply chain

  • The 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits is also expected to focus on strengthened international cooperation in the semiconductor industry
  • This marks the first time that another city is hosting the event, known previously as IC China and held in Shanghai from 2018 to 2020

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:30pm, 16 Nov, 2022

