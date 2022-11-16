The three-day 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits opened in Hefei, capital of eastern Anhui province, on November 16, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Tech war: major industry forum in eastern China’s Anhui province to highlight country’s role in global chip supply chain
- The 2022 World Conference on Integrated Circuits is also expected to focus on strengthened international cooperation in the semiconductor industry
- This marks the first time that another city is hosting the event, known previously as IC China and held in Shanghai from 2018 to 2020
