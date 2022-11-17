An employee works on the LED epitaxial wafer production line of a factory in Huaian, China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Tech war: China calls for ‘open’ semiconductor system as chip players debate strategies after US export controls
- The Hefei Initiative urged global chip industry players to promote free trade and investment, and deepen cooperation in a ‘friendlier’ ecosystem
- Executives from US giants such as Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, are on the participant list of the three-day semiconductor conference in Hefei
An employee works on the LED epitaxial wafer production line of a factory in Huaian, China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images