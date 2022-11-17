More than 200 speakers from the global semiconductor industry are taking part in the three-day 2020 Global Conference on Integrated Circuits in Hefei, capital of of eastern Anhui province. The event concludes on November 18, 2022. Photo: Weibo
More than 200 speakers from the global semiconductor industry are taking part in the three-day 2020 Global Conference on Integrated Circuits in Hefei, capital of of eastern Anhui province. The event concludes on November 18, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: Chinese chip maker CXMT warns of harm arising from anti-globalisation sentiment to semiconductor industry innovation

  • CXMT chief executive Zhu Yiming sees anti-globalisation hurting the capability of semiconductor companies to pursue innovation
  • US export controls are ‘having a more chilling impact on the industry than expected’, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:30pm, 17 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
More than 200 speakers from the global semiconductor industry are taking part in the three-day 2020 Global Conference on Integrated Circuits in Hefei, capital of of eastern Anhui province. The event concludes on November 18, 2022. Photo: Weibo
More than 200 speakers from the global semiconductor industry are taking part in the three-day 2020 Global Conference on Integrated Circuits in Hefei, capital of of eastern Anhui province. The event concludes on November 18, 2022. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE