Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: US, Taiwan, Japan gallop ahead in advanced semiconductors while China remains stuck at mature-node chips
- TSMC founder Morris Chang said this week that an expansion to the more advanced 3-nm process was planned for the company’s Arizona site
- China’s huge domestic market, especially lower-end segments served by legacy technology nodes, could provide a cushion for Chinese chip makers
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Oct. 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg