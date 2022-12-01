Chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co’s latest innovation, built with its Xtacking system, was found being used in a solid-state drive from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top memory chip maker YMTC takes latest step to become a global market leader, but US sanctions could derail its ambitions

  • YMTC has introduced ‘the first 200+ layer 3D NAND Flash’ on the market, ahead of rivals Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron, a TechInsights report said
  • The Chinese chip maker is expected to become the global leader in its semiconductor market segment before 2030

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 1 Dec, 2022

