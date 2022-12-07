China has been buying semiconductors at a higher cost, despite an overall reduction in chip prices around the world because of a supply glut and a slowing global economy. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s chip imports record steepest drop this year amid manufacturing disruptions, tech war with US, economic headwinds
- Chip imports fell 14.4 per cent to 498.5 billion units in the 11 months ended November 30, down from 582.1 billion in the same period last year
- Semiconductor exports also continued to decline, falling 11.7 per cent year on year to 250.5 billion units in the 11 months to November
China has been buying semiconductors at a higher cost, despite an overall reduction in chip prices around the world because of a supply glut and a slowing global economy. Photo: Shutterstock