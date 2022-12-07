US sanctions will make China’s goal of chip self-reliance much more challenging, say analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China’s embattled semiconductor sector sees first signs of relief from US sanctions
- Alan Estevez, head of BIS, said at an event in Washington on Tuesday that the US was ‘seeing better behaviour’ from the Chinese companies
- The Post previously reported that a BIS official in Beijing planned to visit Wuhan, where three of the listed entities – including YMTC – are based
