US sanctions will make China’s goal of chip self-reliance much more challenging, say analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China’s embattled semiconductor sector sees first signs of relief from US sanctions

  • Alan Estevez, head of BIS, said at an event in Washington on Tuesday that the US was ‘seeing better behaviour’ from the Chinese companies
  • The Post previously reported that a BIS official in Beijing planned to visit Wuhan, where three of the listed entities – including YMTC – are based

Che Pan in Beijingand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Dec, 2022

