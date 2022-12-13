Semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

IBM partners with Japan’s Rapidus to make advanced chips as US recruits allies to its cause in China tech war

  • Rapidus will work with the New York-based company to make IBM’s 2-nanometre-node chips
  • The agreement comes as US-China tensions have risen, especially around semiconductors, and as Japan rushes to catch up in chip manufacturing

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:46pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE