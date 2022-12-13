Semiconductor chips seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. Photo: Reuters
IBM partners with Japan’s Rapidus to make advanced chips as US recruits allies to its cause in China tech war
- Rapidus will work with the New York-based company to make IBM’s 2-nanometre-node chips
- The agreement comes as US-China tensions have risen, especially around semiconductors, and as Japan rushes to catch up in chip manufacturing
