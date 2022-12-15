Yangtze Memory Technologies Co’s fourth-generation TLC 3D flash memory. Photo: Handout
Tech War: China’s top flash memory maker YMTC faces production disruptions from potential blacklisting
- Wuhan-based YMTC is already on the US unverified list, but the Entity List could threaten mature production below 128-layer technology
- Reports say the chip maker will be blacklisted along with dozens of other Chinese companies as the US seeks to further restrict China’s chip ambitions
