Yangtze Memory Technologies Co’s fourth-generation TLC 3D flash memory. Photo: Handout
US-China tech war
Tech War: China’s top flash memory maker YMTC faces production disruptions from potential blacklisting

  • Wuhan-based YMTC is already on the US unverified list, but the Entity List could threaten mature production below 128-layer technology
  • Reports say the chip maker will be blacklisted along with dozens of other Chinese companies as the US seeks to further restrict China’s chip ambitions

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:11pm, 15 Dec, 2022

