A woman drives past the logo of Foxconn Technology Group outside the company’s building in Taipei. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan likely to penalise Apple supplier Foxconn for unauthorised investment in China’s Tsinghua Unigroup: source
- Foxconn, which disclosed in July it was a shareholder in Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, said on Friday it would be selling the stake
- The company could be fined up to T$25 million (US$813,749), according to Reuters
