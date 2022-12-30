China will carry out a complete redesign of its chip strategy to better leverage resources and use a variety of ways to boost the domestic industry, according to an official at the China Semiconductor Industry Association. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China to revamp chip strategy under US pressure, but US$143 billion support package is not on the cards

  • An official at the China Semiconductor Industry Association says Beijing is likely to shift its focus away from filling in technological gaps
  • He says he has not heard of any plans by China to provide 1 trillion yuan (US$144 million) to subsidise its semiconductor industry

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:16pm, 30 Dec, 2022

