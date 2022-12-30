A technician at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data server centre at Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, China. Photo: AP
Tech war: Huawei posts flat 2022 revenue as US sanctions continue to bite, vows to seek ‘quality’ survival in coming year
- The marginal growth of 100 million yuan represents a 0.00016 per cent year-on-year increase, although it is an improvement on last year’s 28.6 per cent drop
- Huawei has exited its ‘war mode’ and managed to gradually ‘turn peril into safety’ during 2022, according to a message from rotating chairman Eric Xu
