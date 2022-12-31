The US has pushed back China’s chip ambitions in 2022. Graphic: SCMP
US-China tech war
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China’s push to forge a chip coalition in Asia falters as Washington expected to tighten the screws in 2023

  • The past year has seen the emergence of a US-led coalition to thwart China’s access to advanced chips
  • Beijing’s plan to use Europe as a counterbalance to US semiconductor export restrictions has faltered amid rising supply chain concerns there

Che PanZhou Xin
Che Pan in Beijingand Zhou Xin in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Dec, 2022

