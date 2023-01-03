A television screen shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaking during a cabinet council meeting, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP Photo
South Korea’s President Yoon wants bigger tax breaks to boost its semiconductor sector
- Big companies will get a tax credit of 15 per cent on investments on manufacturing facilities, up from the planned 8 per cent under legislation passed last month
- It is uncertain whether the revised bill will gain the necessary support of the majority-wielding opposition party at the national assembly
