Yang Hyang-ja, a member of the South Korean National Assembly, in Seoul last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Samsung veteran: boosting South Korean chip industry is a matter of national security

  • Yang Hyang-ja, a South Korean lawmaker who spent three decades at Samsung Electronics, is leading a nationwide effort to fund the domestic chip industry
  • South Korea has been caught between a global semiconductor war between China and the US, with both sides urging Seoul to join their side

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:30pm, 3 Jan, 2023

