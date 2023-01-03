Yang Hyang-ja, a member of the South Korean National Assembly, in Seoul last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung veteran: boosting South Korean chip industry is a matter of national security
- Yang Hyang-ja, a South Korean lawmaker who spent three decades at Samsung Electronics, is leading a nationwide effort to fund the domestic chip industry
- South Korea has been caught between a global semiconductor war between China and the US, with both sides urging Seoul to join their side
Yang Hyang-ja, a member of the South Korean National Assembly, in Seoul last week. Photo: Bloomberg