US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
US talks with Japan, the Netherlands about chip-tool curbs on China to yield no immediate results
- The Biden administration in October published a sweeping set of export controls, but it has not yet convinced key allies to put in place similar curbs
- US President Joe Biden is set to discuss chip-equipment curbs with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
