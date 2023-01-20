People walk past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
iPhone maker Foxconn to pay US$330,000 in fines to Taiwan for unauthorised investment in mainland China’s Unigroup
- The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer is fined NT$10 million for investing in mainland China’s Tsinghua Unigroup without approval
- Taiwan is becoming increasingly wary of having its prized semiconductor technologies fall into the hands of mainland China
People walk past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters