People walk past the logo of Foxconn outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
iPhone maker Foxconn to pay US$330,000 in fines to Taiwan for unauthorised investment in mainland China’s Unigroup

  • The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer is fined NT$10 million for investing in mainland China’s Tsinghua Unigroup without approval
  • Taiwan is becoming increasingly wary of having its prized semiconductor technologies fall into the hands of mainland China

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 3:28pm, 20 Jan, 2023

