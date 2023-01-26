Employees work on the assembly of a semiconductor lithography tool of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Dutch lithography gear giant ASML expects steady China sales in 2023 despite US pressure on export curbs
- ASML still sends older deep ultraviolet lithography machines to China, although these are now a focus of the US-Dutch talks
- CEO Peter Wennink says the first effect of the US rules was to push Chinese chip makers to invest in capacity, albeit to make slightly less sophisticated chips
