Employees work on the assembly of a semiconductor lithography tool of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Employees work on the assembly of a semiconductor lithography tool of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Dutch lithography gear giant ASML expects steady China sales in 2023 despite US pressure on export curbs

  • ASML still sends older deep ultraviolet lithography machines to China, although these are now a focus of the US-Dutch talks
  • CEO Peter Wennink says the first effect of the US rules was to push Chinese chip makers to invest in capacity, albeit to make slightly less sophisticated chips

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work on the assembly of a semiconductor lithography tool of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Employees work on the assembly of a semiconductor lithography tool of ASML in Veldhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE