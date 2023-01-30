There is no plan for a public announcement of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment export controls that the US, Japan and the Netherlands have agreed on. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: US-Japan-Netherlands alliance triggers debate over scale of its possible impact on China’s semiconductor industry

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the US-led export control pact threatens the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain
  • Before export controls come into effect, lithography machine supplier ASML said its details must first be drawn up and implemented into legislation

Che Pan in Beijingand Bien Perez in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Jan, 2023

