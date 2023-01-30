There is no plan for a public announcement of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment export controls that the US, Japan and the Netherlands have agreed on. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: US-Japan-Netherlands alliance triggers debate over scale of its possible impact on China’s semiconductor industry
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said the US-led export control pact threatens the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain
- Before export controls come into effect, lithography machine supplier ASML said its details must first be drawn up and implemented into legislation
There is no plan for a public announcement of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment export controls that the US, Japan and the Netherlands have agreed on. Photo: Shutterstock