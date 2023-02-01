The ASML logo seen outside the company’s head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2023. Photo: AP
Explainer |
How US-Japan-Netherlands agreement on chip export restrictions may play out in China
- Under US pressure, the Netherlands has already banned ASML’s most advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems from shipping to China
- Besides equipment, it is unknown whether materials such as high-end photoresists, a market dominated by Japanese suppliers, will be restricted
