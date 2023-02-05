ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China faces more US pressure on semiconductor front in 2023 amid tightened export controls backed by Japan, Netherlands
- The US is expected to take advantage of security concerns to convince its allies to impose further semiconductor export controls against China
- It is widely speculated that certain advanced wafer fabrication equipment from Dutch firm ASML would be off limits to China
ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock