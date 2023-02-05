ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock
ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: China faces more US pressure on semiconductor front in 2023 amid tightened export controls backed by Japan, Netherlands

  • The US is expected to take advantage of security concerns to convince its allies to impose further semiconductor export controls against China
  • It is widely speculated that certain advanced wafer fabrication equipment from Dutch firm ASML would be off limits to China

Che PanAnn Cao
Che Pan in Beijingand Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock
ASML Holding dominates the global market for chip manufacturing equipment on the back of its highly advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE