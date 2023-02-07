A US soldier and an Indian soldier carrying their respective national flags during disaster relief drills. Photo: AP Photo
Tech war: US-India tech deal could speed up global supply chain realignment, hurting China
- A new US-India pact on development in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and telecommunications has touched a nerve in Beijing
- While India has emerged as a beneficiary of a global supply chain realignment, bureaucracies could limit the efficacy of its deal with Washington
A US soldier and an Indian soldier carrying their respective national flags during disaster relief drills. Photo: AP Photo