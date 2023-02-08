Visitors at the Semicon Japan exhibition in Tokyo in December 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war
Tech war: Chinese factories fret over potential Japanese chip equipment ban, swarm second-hand dealers with enquiries

  • After Japan reportedly agreed to a US request to tighten its export controls of chip-making equipment, Chinese factories are preparing for the worst
  • While the US and Japan have yet to officially disclose details of their agreement, it could affect suppliers such as Nikon and Tokyo Electron

Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Feb, 2023

