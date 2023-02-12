A man stands in front of an advertising banner for Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductors
Tech war: South Korea on alert for technology leaks to China as US restrictions intensify

  • The tech leakage fears come amid Washington’s calls for South Korea and other allies to help restrain China’s ability to develop advanced semiconductor technology
  • Between 2016 and 2021, a total of 112 foreign intellectual property theft cases were reported in South Korea, with 36 related to ‘core national technology’

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 9:00am, 12 Feb, 2023

