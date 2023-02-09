A Chinese flag near the SMIC headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s biggest foundry SMIC sees profits fall by one-fourth on waning demand for electronic gadgets
- Profits fell over 26 per cent year on year to US$425.5 million in the December quarter, after SMIC warned earlier about weaker electronics demand
- SMIC reported full-year sales growth of 34 per cent, but it expects the global chip industry to remain at the bottom of the cycle in the first half of 2023
