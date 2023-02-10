The YMTC logo is seen on a smartphone in front of the company’s website. Photo: Shutterstock Images
exclusive | Tech war: China’s top memory chip maker YMTC slashes equipment orders amid US sanctions, market headwinds
- YMTC has slashed up to 70 per cent of its orders from Naura Technology, a Chinese maker of production tools for wafer fabs, according to a source
- The cancelled orders come amid tighter US export restrictions on China’s chip industry, as well as a slowdown in the global memory market
