A logo of SMIC seen at the China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai in October 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: China’s top chip maker SMIC admits to delays at new plant as US tightens export of semiconductor equipment

  • Delays in obtaining equipment have slowed down mass production at SMIC’s new fabrication plant in Beijing, co-CEO Zhao Haijun said on Friday
  • SMIC has no plans to increase its capital spending in 2023, as the global semiconductor industry weathers a downturn, Zhao said

Ann Cao in Shanghaiand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Feb, 2023

