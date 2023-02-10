A logo of SMIC seen at the China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai in October 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: China’s top chip maker SMIC admits to delays at new plant as US tightens export of semiconductor equipment
- Delays in obtaining equipment have slowed down mass production at SMIC’s new fabrication plant in Beijing, co-CEO Zhao Haijun said on Friday
- SMIC has no plans to increase its capital spending in 2023, as the global semiconductor industry weathers a downturn, Zhao said
A logo of SMIC seen at the China International Semiconductor Expo in Shanghai in October 2020. Photo: Reuters