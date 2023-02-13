TikTok has let go of all its remaining staff in India. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
TikTok dismisses remaining staff in India, dashing hopes of banned app’s return
- The ByteDance-owned app, which has been banned in India since June 2020, said it has closed its remote sales support hub in India
- TikTok also faces mounting political backlash in the West, where US lawmakers have reintroduced bipartisan legislation to ban the Chinese app
TikTok has let go of all its remaining staff in India. Photo: Getty Images/TNS