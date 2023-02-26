The ASML logo is seen at company’s headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
The ASML logo is seen at company’s headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Ex-ASML employee accused of data theft is being probed for ties to China

  • The former employee, who was based in China, was identified as having potential ties to a Chinese state-sponsored entity and stealing the data on its behalf
  • US government officials are among those investigating a link between the former employee and Beijing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:27pm, 26 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The ASML logo is seen at company’s headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
The ASML logo is seen at company’s headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE