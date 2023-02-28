Flags of China and the US are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips in this illustration taken on February 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: US chip firms walk a ‘tightrope’ as they try to keep China business up amid escalating sanctions, experts say
- Concerns about US chip makers’ market share in China was a highlight of a webinar on the impact of the Chips and Science Act
- Some semiconductor firms like Intel are looking for local strategies in China that can buttress business despite stringent export restrictions
