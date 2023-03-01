Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou, the most populous city in eastern Jiangsu province, is targeting a 20 per cent increase in the output of its semiconductor industry, as it joins other local governments in doubling down on the country’s tech self-sufficiency drive amid Washington’s efforts to expand chip production in the United States . The municipal government of Suzhou, home to more than 300 companies that are part of China’s semiconductor supply chain as of 2022, expects revenue from this sector to reach 120 billion yuan (US$17.28 billion) in 2023, up from 100 billion yuan last year. Apart from that target, which was first reported last week by local media Suzhou Broadcasting System based on an official announcement at a recent local conference, city authorities are also looking to initiate two to three new “core technology research projects”, foster the development of 10 “leading innovative companies” and add three more listed firms to its local semiconductor ecosystem this year. With well-established development zones, an extensive transport network and relative proximity to Shanghai , Suzhou is one of the country’s foremost destinations for foreign investment. Hi-tech manufacturing enterprises in the city include Samsung Electronics Suzhou Semiconductor Co, domestic chip foundry Hejian Technology Corp, and a semiconductor assembly and test joint venture between US-based Advanced Micro Devices and Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics. Suzhou’s latest initiative reflects a broader trend among local governments across China to pursue programmes that support the country’s drive for technology self-reliance , countering the US government’s strategy of tech containment. The provincial government of Jiangsu in January unveiled a policy package for the semiconductor industry that includes at least 500 million yuan annually in financial support over the next three years. These include subsidies and cash awards covering research, equipment purchase, chip design, packaging and production. In February, the municipal government of Guangzhou , capital of southern Guangdong province, announced a 200 billion yuan investment to establish funds that will help spur activities involving semiconductors, renewable energy and other hi-tech fields in the city. Hangzhou , capital of eastern Zhejiang province, earlier in the same month pledged to support the local semiconductor industry , promising subsidies of up to 50 million yuan for independent research into key materials and core equipment used in chip development. Starved of chips, China faces ‘unprecedented’ pressure to become No 1 economy Shenzhen in December set up an international sourcing platform for semiconductors – the Electronic Components and Integrated Circuits International Trading Centre Co – is expected to engage various companies involved in the semiconductor and electronics industries around the world, including manufacturers and distributors, amid US trade restrictions. That followed Shenzhen’s plan, announced last October, to grow its chip industry by providing fat subsidies and cash rewards to semiconductor businesses registered in the city. At the heart of this plan is a goal to achieve breakthroughs in the design and development of central processing units and graphics processing units, which are the weak link in China’s integrated circuit industry. Shanghai, which currently accounts for a quarter of China’s semiconductor output, has plans to build five industrial estates, some of which will focus on chips made with mature process nodes, a city official said last November. Those local government efforts have come amid increased US pressure on China’s semiconductor industry. Washington in October implemented policy updates that further restrict China’s ability to obtain advanced chips , which followed US President Joe Biden signing into law last August the Chips and Science Act to expand America’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Biden conditions make US chip funds less attractive, industry sources say Despite Washington’s escalating restrictions, some of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have recently asserted their commitment to the mainland Chinese market. Samsung is in the process of building a new memory chip project in the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, a 278-square-kilometre development zone established in 1994, city authorities announced in January, without providing details. Samsung initially established a chip packaging plant in Suzhou in 1994. Intel Corp , which had lobbied for funding under the US Chips and Science Act, said the company remains confident in the Chinese market and will continue to invest in the country, according to Intel China chairman Wang Rui. “We have not reduced our investment in Intel China, and there is no doubt that the Intel team is further building and advancing cooperation with customers,” Wang said in interview last week with Chinese tech media TMTPost.