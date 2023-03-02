To train the large language models (LLMs) necessary for artificial intelligence (AI) bots like ChatGPT , China may have to rely on quantity over quality in graphics processing units (GPUs) after being cut off by the US from the most advanced chips, entrepreneurs and engineers in the country say. Referring to LLMs as the steam engine of the modern era, one AI technology entrepreneur on the board of the China Association for Artificial Intelligence said in a recent closed-door seminar that the US leads China in computing power primarily because of its edge in GPUs, which have a unique advantage in machine learning over central processing units (CPUs) because of how they use simultaneous computations. “We don’t have a card as strong as the A100, but we can pull together less powerful [GPU] cards to win with quantity,” the entrepreneur said about Nvidia’s data centre chip that the US has blocked from export to China. He, like others quoted in this story, asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic. “I think that computing power is still a very important, decisive factor to win the competition down the road.” Tech firms lure ChatGPT talent back to China with fat pay cheques Since the launch last November of ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI, the chatbot’s astonishing rise in popularity has sparked a race among Big Tech firms to develop their own versions of the generative AI product. This has extended to China, where internet search firm Baidu , TikTok owner ByteDance , social media and video gaming titan Tencent Holdings , and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding , owner of the South China Morning Post, have all thrown their hats into the ring . Yet experts have cautioned that China faces some big hurdles in producing a product like ChatGPT, which could be thwarted by censorship or increasing restrictions on access to advanced semiconductors . When it comes to chips used for training AI, GPUs are the key ingredient. Deploying a large number of high-performance GPUs helps shorten training time for generative AI, which requires sifting through massive amounts of data, according to a research note from TrendForce on Wednesday. In the case of the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) model that powers ChatGPT, the number of training parameters shot up from around 120 million in 2018 to nearly 180 billion in 2020, TrendForce estimated. “The number of GPUs needed for the commercialisation of the GPT model (or ChatGPT) is projected to reach above 30,000,” the company said in the note, giving an estimation that assumes the use of Nivida’s A100. Advanced CPUs and GPUs from leading developers Intel, AMD and Nvidia are widely used among China’s AI cloud service providers. In August 2022, Washington banned Nvidia from selling the A100 and its more powerful H100 data centre GPUs to China-based customers without a licence, as part of a larger US-led effort to reduce China’s access to advanced chips. Nvidia later said it has a line of alternative products with lower specifications for Chinese customers. This includes the A800, the performance of which was lowered to meet export requirements. That chip has enough computing power to meet the demands of most clients, according to a sales manager at Sitonholy, an Nvidia partner in China that provides solutions for AI servers and other high-powered computing equipment. “The Chinese GPU card ecosystem is not strong enough. Many card providers are still benchmarking the performance of their products to the Nvidia V100,” he said, referring to a data centre GPU the company released in 2017. Even if Chinese chip-makers were able to design GPUs as sophisticated as the A100, manufacturing them is another hurdle given current US sanctions, he added. A director at Xi’an UnilC Semiconductors Co, a subsidiary of China’s chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, also noted the challenges of accessing advanced chip-making technologies. “Tape-out can face restrictions if the computing power of certain AI and GPU chips exceeds [US-set] limits,” he said on Wednesday, referring to the trial fabrication process before mass production. “Previously China had opportunities to vault its chip-making to 5-nanometre or 7-nanometre, but restrictions on advanced tools made this very difficult.” In October 2022, the US significantly ramped up its export control rules with the aim of further curtailing China’s access to certain high-end semiconductors and cutting-edge chip-making tools that could enable local production of advanced chips. The US also used so-called long-arm regulations to prevent foundries from using US-origin technologies to produce chips that can perform more than 4,800 tera operations per second for Chinese customers. China still relies heavily on imported software, tools and other technologies for domestic chip design and production, a dependency in both mature and advanced node processes that is difficult to reduce in the short run. Still, developing GPUs is not “dark magic”, so China has a chance to catch up in ChatGPT-like technologies, said a senior engineer at Nvidia. “It is just a bit slower, but the gap could accumulatively grow to be quite significant,” he said.