China’s select political advisers have presented Beijing with an array of proposals to help boost the country’s semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts and counter the US strategy of tech containment that threatens the domestic chip sector’s survival, according to plans published by state media. A submission from Xie Shanghua, deputy chairman of the Sichuan People’s Political Consultative Conference and a national delegate, proposed that the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, enact a law similar to the US CHIPS and Science Act that came into effect in August last year. This would enable China to pull together resources for chip technology research breakthroughs and production of advanced semiconductors. Under Xie’s proposal, China would legally require the state and other integrated circuit (IC) industry stakeholders to focus on the development of advanced 7-nanometre , 5-nm, and 3-nm process nodes, as well as chip software tools such as electronic design automation . These process nodes and software, however, are mostly based on US technologies, which Chinese firms cannot access under present trade restrictions. To help sharpen the country’s chip self-sufficiency drive , a proposal from Wang Shengyang, a Shanghai delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), suggested the appointment of “semiconductor supply chain chieftains” for the IC industry. While such authorities exist on a local-government level, there is no national-level organisational structure for such officials. In addition, Wang proposed that China roll out financial support for major segments of the country’s IC sector, much like how subsidies are provided to manufacturers of new energy vehicles . These proposals from delegates to China’s annual parliamentary meetings, known as the “two sessions” , highlight the growing concerns in the country over increased US pressure on its semiconductor industry . The number of semiconductor-related proposals at the political gathering marked a significant increase from previous years, showing the sense of urgency among China’s political elites. A reported agreement between the US, Japan and the Netherlands to restrict exports of certain advanced chip-making equipment to China has already triggered debate over the scale of damage that this pact could inflict on Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive, with billions of dollars of investments at stake. China faces more US pressure on semiconductor front in 2023 Speaking in a panel discussion on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session on Monday, President Xi Jinping accused the US of leading other Western nations to suppress China’s progress. This US-led “containment, encirclement and suppression” has severely challenged China’s development, Xi said. Last October, Washington imposed further restrictions on China’s ability to obtain advanced chips . That followed US President Joe Biden ’s signing of the CHIPS Act into law to boost America’s hi-tech manufacturing capabilities. Other semiconductor-related proposals focused on how the education sector can help meet Chinese chip firms demand for highly skilled talent in the industry. CPCC delegate Liu Zhongfan, a staff member at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, suggested the creation of specialised IC colleges to narrow the huge gap in terms of “high-end talent” in the local chip industry. Liu also suggested that China avoid a “great leap forward in chip-making” or “low-level disorderly competition”. Instead, the country should develop “dragon head” players to help advance the local chip sector’s international competitiveness. China doubles down on ‘whole nation’ approach to semiconductor self-sufficiency Self-sufficiency in intellectual property (IP) development related to the core chip design was the focus of a proposal from CPPCC member Zhang Ying, who serves as deputy director at the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatisation. She said China should strengthen the construction of an IP core trading platform to obtain more overseas IP assets and boost support for IC tech breakthroughs. Deng Zhonghan, co-founder of local chip equipment maker Vimicro International Corp, suggested the development of a “self-reliant ecosystem” in the local chip industry with China’s own standards, IP rights and application software. He also asserted the importance of international cooperation to expand China’s “circle of friends” in the industry and ensure the stability of global supply chains.