China’s internet watchdog is launching a cybersecurity investigation into the local sales of US memory chip giant Micron Technology to “safeguard national security”, signalling an increase in tech tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The Cyber Security Review Office under the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a brief statement on Friday that the probe, which is the first ever into a foreign company by the office, has been launched to “safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security” and to “prevent cyberspace security risks due to problematic products”.

It is also the first time that the Chinese government has targeted a US semiconductor company, as Washington tightens export controls on advanced chip products and equipment to China on national security concerns.