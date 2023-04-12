Patrick Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corp, holds an Intel integrated circuit die during a Senate hearing in Washington in March 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech war: China still an important market for US chip giant Intel, CEO Patrick Gelsinger says in Beijing trip

  • China is ‘one of Intel’s most important markets’, Pat Gelsinger said on Wednesday during his first visit to the country as company CEO
  • The US chip giant is reportedly introducing a new version of its data centre GPU to comply with Washington’s export curbs targeting China

Lilian Zhang

Updated: 8:33pm, 12 Apr, 2023

