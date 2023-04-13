Apple is reportedly in talks with suppliers to move some MacBook production to Vietnam. Photo: TNS
Apple said to explore MacBook production in Thailand to cut supply chain reliance on China amid decoupling with US

  • The US gadget giant is reportedly discussing with contractors the possibility of producing some parts for its laptops in Thailand
  • Apple has accelerated plans to make more MacBooks outside China, once the only country that made the computers

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 13 Apr, 2023

