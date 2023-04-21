Taiwan produces about 90 per cent of the world’s most advanced chips, which some in the US regard as a security risk in the event of an invasion. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan officials urge US to calm rhetoric about ‘unsafe’ chip reliance in event of a Chinese invasion
- Taiwanese officials have urged American counterparts through backchannels to tone down their rhetoric about the dangers of relying on TSMC chips
- Nervousness in Taiwan highlights the conundrum officials face in maintaining the island’s role as home to 90 per cent of the world’s advanced semiconductors
