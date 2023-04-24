A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo. Photo: Reuters
A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo. Photo: Reuters
US urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips

  • The Financial Times reported that the US made the request as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol prepares to travel to Washington on Monday
  • China’s cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron

Reuters

Updated: 6:25am, 24 Apr, 2023

