A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo. Photo: Reuters
US urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips
- The Financial Times reported that the US made the request as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol prepares to travel to Washington on Monday
- China’s cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron
