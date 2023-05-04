China hits out at US chip subsidies at WTO. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech war: China slams US Chips Act subsidies at WTO in Beijing’s latest protest against Washington’s restrictions: Xinhua
- The Chips and Science Act, signed into law by President Biden in 2022, sets aside US$53 billion to fund domestic chip production and research
- China representative says industry subsidies allow US to ‘interfere with the allocation of market resources’ and show ‘double standards’
