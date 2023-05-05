SK Hynix rows back on plans to upgrade tech at Wuxi plant. Photo: AP
Tech war: SK Hynix halts plans to upgrade chip tech at Wuxi plant due to pressure from US sanctions on China: report
- SK Hynix’s strategy ‘involves shifting its capacity expansion back to South Korea, while the Wuxi fab caters to domestic demand in China’, report says
- If confirmed, move would represent another case where Korean chip makers have reviewed China investments in light of US restrictions
