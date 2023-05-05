SK Hynix rows back on plans to upgrade tech at Wuxi plant. Photo: AP
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

Tech war: SK Hynix halts plans to upgrade chip tech at Wuxi plant due to pressure from US sanctions on China: report

  • SK Hynix’s strategy ‘involves shifting its capacity expansion back to South Korea, while the Wuxi fab caters to domestic demand in China’, report says
  • If confirmed, move would represent another case where Korean chip makers have reviewed China investments in light of US restrictions

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 May, 2023

