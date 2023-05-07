China doled out more than US$1.5 billion in subsidies to chip companies last year as it seeks semiconductor self-sufficiency. Photo: Shutterstock
China gave 190 chip firms US$1.75 billion in subsidies in 2022 as it seeks semiconductor self-sufficiency
- China’s largest chip maker, SMIC, was also its biggest subsidy recipient at US$282.1 million, illustrating national priorities amid a protracted tech war
- Other top recipients include Apple supplier Wingtech Technology and equipment maker Naura Technology, although some companies received as little as US$30,000
